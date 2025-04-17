Is This The Revival Phase For HDFC Bank & Bajaj Finance? Experts Predict 10–15% Rally Ahead

Two market giants—HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance—are back in focus with strong momentum and record highs. Are they still worth buying? On this episode of Market Guru on Business Today TV, top technical analyst Mitesh Panchal and fundamental expert Chakri Lokapriya decode the rally and share what's next. Mitesh Panchal sees a 10-15% upside for both counters in the next 6–9 months. He outlines a price target of ₹2,000–₹2,050 for HDFC Bank, driven by breakout strength and rising demand from investors who had once overlooked the stock. For Bajaj Finance, he expects a steady climb as broader interest revives. Chakri Lokapriya adds that RBI rate cuts will ease HDFC Bank’s cost of funds—a key overhang—paving the way for earnings revival. He calls this “just the beginning” of the HDFC Bank comeback. Whether you're a long-term investor or a short-term trader, this segment offers valuable insights into two of India’s strongest financial stocks and how to play them in the current market landscape.