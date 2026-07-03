Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
market today
Is This Your Best Chance To Build Wealth? Chandan Explains The Best Strategy For New Investors

Is This Your Best Chance To Build Wealth? Chandan Explains The Best Strategy For New Investors

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 3, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 3, 2026, 1:55 PM IST

The stock market could offer attractive opportunities for new investors as valuations improve after a challenging phase. In this video, Chandan Taparia, Head – Derivatives & Technical, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, shares simple investment tips for beginners. He explains why continuing SIPs is important, how to build a balanced portfolio with banking, defence, auto, capital goods, and new-age stocks, and why Gold and Silver ETFs can add stability. Watch for practical, easy-to-understand advice on investing with a long-term approach.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended