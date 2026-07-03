Is This Your Best Chance To Build Wealth? Chandan Explains The Best Strategy For New Investors

The stock market could offer attractive opportunities for new investors as valuations improve after a challenging phase. In this video, Chandan Taparia, Head – Derivatives & Technical, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, shares simple investment tips for beginners. He explains why continuing SIPs is important, how to build a balanced portfolio with banking, defence, auto, capital goods, and new-age stocks, and why Gold and Silver ETFs can add stability. Watch for practical, easy-to-understand advice on investing with a long-term approach.