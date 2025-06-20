Israel Iran War News: Brent Crude Oil Soars Above $70 Barrel | How Should India React?

Oil prices surged over 8% as Israel launched overnight strikes on key nuclear and military sites in Iran, escalating Middle East tensions. Brent jumped to $74.78 and WTI to $73.81 per barrel. Israel targeted Arak, Isfahan, Natanz, and Tehran, with reports of top Iranian military and nuclear leaders killed. Iran responded by calling the attack an act of war and launching 100 drones. While oil markets reacted sharply, analysts believe prices may stabilize unless key energy infrastructure—like the Kharg or Abadan facilities—is hit, which could trigger further spikes. Catch Shailendra Bhatnagar in Market Commentary with Kunal Shah, Head of Commodity Research, Nirmal Bang and Narendra Taneja, Energy Expert decoding the impact of this oil surge and how should India react