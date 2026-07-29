I.T. Index Surges! Why Experts Are Bullish On Persistent, LTM & Midcap I.T. Stocks

The I.T. sector has staged a strong comeback, with the Nifty I.T. index surging nearly 15% over the past month. Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & Head of Research, Globe Capital, remains bullish on the midcap I.T. space, highlighting Persistent, LTIM, Coforge, and Mphasis as his preferred picks. He believes attractive valuations and improving earnings momentum could drive further upside over the next 12 to 18 months, with the potential for 30–40% gains. While maintaining the required market disclaimer, he says the firm's positive outlook on select midcap I.T. stocks remains unchanged.