IT Meltdown Explained: How AI Fears Triggered Massive Sell-Off And What Now?

Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 13, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 13, 2026, 5:54 PM IST

Catch our exclusive LIVE discussion with Ashish Kila, Director at Perfect Group and CIO of Perfect Wealth, as we decode the sharp fall in Indian IT stocks. Is the recent crash driven by panic around AI disruption, or does it signal a deeper structural shift in the sector? From fears of automation replacing traditional IT services to the debate on “revenue deflation,” we break down what it means for investors. Are IT giants like TCS and Infosys still long-term bets, or is the business model changing forever? Don’t miss expert insights, market outlook, and actionable strategies in this must-watch conversation.

