I.T. Sector Outlook: Is the Worst Over for Indian I.T. Stocks After Long Underperformance?

The I.T. sector appears to be stabilising after a prolonged period of weak growth and volatility. The latest earnings indicate downside risks may be limited, though a sustained recovery will depend on stronger growth and improved deal momentum. Gurmeet Chaddha, Co-founder & CEO, Complete Circle, explains why he remains selective, favouring HCLTech for its diversified business model while also highlighting Coforge, Persistent, and KPIT as selective bets. He also believes digital platform companies like Eternal, Meesho, and Groww offer stronger long-term growth due to improving profitability and better unit economics.