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I.T. Sector Q1 Results: Is The Worst Over? Expert's Take On Wipro, HCLTech & Tech Mahindra

I.T. Sector Q1 Results: Is The Worst Over? Expert's Take On Wipro, HCLTech & Tech Mahindra

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 17, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 17, 2026, 2:21 PM IST

The I.T. sector has staged a sharp rebound, with the Nifty I.T. index recovering nearly 10% from recent lows despite mixed Q1 earnings from major companies. While Wipro reported weaker margins, Tech Mahindra and HCLTech showed encouraging signs through deal wins and improving execution. Speaking to Business Today, market expert Sudip Bandyopadhyay said AI-driven disruption will continue to reshape the I.T. services industry over the next one to two years. He advised investors to remain cautious despite attractive valuations, while adding that aggressive investors can consider selective exposure to companies like Tech Mahindra and HCLTech as the transition unfolds.

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