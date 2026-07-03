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I.T. Sector Recovery Ahead? Feroze Azeez On AI, Acquisitions & The Next Growth Phase

I.T. Sector Recovery Ahead? Feroze Azeez On AI, Acquisitions & The Next Growth Phase

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 3, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 3, 2026, 10:38 PM IST

India's I.T. sector may be entering a new phase as companies accelerate their AI strategy through acquisitions and technology investments. Feroze Azeez, Joint CEO, Anand Rathi Wealth, explains why the worst of the slowdown could be behind the sector, while cautioning that volatility is likely to remain. He discusses how AI-led transformation is replacing cost-cutting as the key growth driver, the impact of recent acquisitions by major IT firms, and why the sector could once again become an important contributor to the Nifty after being a drag on market performance in recent quarters.

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