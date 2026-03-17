IT Stocks Fall Deep: Value Opportunity Or Value Trap?

The Nifty IT index has seen a sharp correction of over 30%, raising the big question - has the worst already played out or is more downside ahead? While valuations have turned attractive and dividend yields look strong, experts remain cautious due to weak growth visibility and ongoing uncertainty in the IT services sector. Management commentary so far offers little clarity, and even upcoming quarterly earnings may disappoint. As a result, the strategy remains “wait and watch” despite chances of short-term technical bounces. Instead, sectors like banking and healthcare, especially CDMO plays, are emerging as stronger opportunities. With global shifts like China+1 and rising demand in pharma, investors may need to rethink their allocation strategy in this evolving market environment.