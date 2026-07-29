Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
market today
I.T. Stocks Rally 16% In July: Is The Biggest Comeback Still Left Or Will Profit Booking Begin?

I.T. Stocks Rally 16% In July: Is The Biggest Comeback Still Left Or Will Profit Booking Begin?

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi ,
  • Jul 29, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026, 1:27 PM IST

 

The I.T. sector has staged a strong comeback, with the I.T. index gaining 16% in July, marking its biggest monthly rise in six years. Thomas V. Abraham, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan, believes lower valuations, AI adoption, and improving deal momentum have supported the recovery. However, he cautions that the long-term impact of AI is still evolving and investors may see some profit booking after the sharp rally. While valuations remain below historical averages, the sector could have further upside beyond short-term corrections.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

LATEST

Read more

MARKET TODAY

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended