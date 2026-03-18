IT Stocks Rebound, But Is It A Trap? Vinit Bolinjkar Sounds Alarm

IT stocks are witnessing a sharp rebound, but is this rally sustainable or just a trap? Vinit Bolinjkar cautions investors against jumping in too soon. While brokerages highlight strong demand and attractive valuations, he believes the bigger risk lies ahead. According to him, AI-led disruption could fundamentally reshape the IT services industry, putting pressure on traditional business models and margins. Automation and cost efficiencies may reduce demand for expensive human resources over time. Despite the short-term bounce, he advises a cautious approach, especially for long-term investors. His clear stance: avoid IT stocks for now and wait for better clarity on how the sector evolves in the face of rapid technological change.