Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
market today
IT Stocks, Smallcaps, Banks: Asit Bhandarkar On The Market's Next Move

IT Stocks, Smallcaps, Banks: Asit Bhandarkar On The Market's Next Move

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 10, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 10, 2026, 5:04 PM IST

Indian stock markets remain volatile as rising crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions weigh on sentiment, while IT stocks offer some support. With the Nifty and Sensex giving up early gains and investors tracking FII flows, Q1 earnings and the oil-price trajectory, where are the real opportunities in the market? In this conversation with Business Today anchor Shailendra Bhatnagar, Asit Bhandarkar, Senior Fund Manager – Equity at JM Financial AMC, discusses his outlook on smallcaps, IT, banks, financials, consumption, valuations, crude oil, FII flows and the next phase of the Indian equity market. Watch the full interview for his views on where investors should look for value amid the current market volatility

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

LATEST

Read more

MARKET TODAY

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended