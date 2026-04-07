IT Stocks Under Pressure: Buy The Dip Or Stay Away? | Piyush Pandey

After a sharp correction of nearly 26% in the Nifty IT index, is the worst behind for the sector? In today’s special market commentary, we dive deep into the IT space with Piyush Pandey of Centrum. From valuations returning to pre-COVID levels to the impact of AI disruption and deal momentum, we decode what lies ahead for IT giants like Infosys, TCS, and Wipro. While near-term earnings may remain muted, the medium-term outlook looks promising with improving deal pipelines and AI-led opportunities. We also discuss whether it’s time to start accumulating IT stocks, the role of rupee depreciation, and key triggers like FY27 guidance. Stay tuned for expert insights and actionable strategies for navigating the IT sector recovery.