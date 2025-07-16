ITC Hotels Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 54% | Why Are Experts Still Not Bullish?

ITC Hotels Q1 Results: It has delivered a strong Q1 performance with a 54% year-on-year surge in profit, rising to ₹133 crore. Revenues jumped 15% to ₹816 crore, and EBIT saw steady improvement. But despite the strong numbers, experts are cautious. With the stock trading at fair-to-full valuations (~32x forward earnings), is there any upside left? Market expert Sharad Avasthi, Head of Research (PCG), SMIFS weighs in on whether ITC Hotels is still worth buying after its recent listing or if bets are better placed on Royal Orchid, Lemon Tree, or Samhi Hotels for value and growth. Should you hold, buy, or look elsewhere in the hotel space? Listen in