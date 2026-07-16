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ITC Hotels Q1 Results: Why Have ITC Hotel Shares Fallen Despite Strong Earnings? | ITC Share Price

ITC Hotels Q1 Results: Why Have ITC Hotel Shares Fallen Despite Strong Earnings? | ITC Share Price

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 16, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 16, 2026, 5:17 PM IST

ITC Hotels reported a strong Q1 performance with a 35% jump in net profit, 14% revenue growth, and announced the acquisition of GHK Hospitality for an enterprise value of ₹155 crore. Abhishek Basumallick, Co-founder & Fund Manager, Shree Rama Managers, remains positive on ITC Hotels and the broader hospitality sector despite the stock's decline. He believes the sharp fall reflects short-term trading positions rather than weak fundamentals. With healthy operating performance and a favorable industry outlook, he expects investors to focus on the company's long-term growth prospects instead of reacting to one-day price movements.

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