ITC Hotels Q1 Results: Why Have ITC Hotel Shares Fallen Despite Strong Earnings? | ITC Share Price

ITC Hotels reported a strong Q1 performance with a 35% jump in net profit, 14% revenue growth, and announced the acquisition of GHK Hospitality for an enterprise value of ₹155 crore. Abhishek Basumallick, Co-founder & Fund Manager, Shree Rama Managers, remains positive on ITC Hotels and the broader hospitality sector despite the stock's decline. He believes the sharp fall reflects short-term trading positions rather than weak fundamentals. With healthy operating performance and a favorable industry outlook, he expects investors to focus on the company's long-term growth prospects instead of reacting to one-day price movements.