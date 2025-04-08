scorecardresearch
Jay Thakkar’s Top 2 Stock Picks In A Volatile Market: Kotak Mahindra Bank & Bajaj Finance

Feedback

In this episode of Daily Calls, Jay Thakkar, Head of Derivatives & Quant Research and Vice President at ICICI Securities, shares his top two stock picks in the current volatile market environment. With sector rotation and fresh FII interest driving trends, Jay highlights Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance as strong outperformers offering an attractive risk-reward setup. Kotak Bank has broken out of a 4-year consolidation phase, showing signs of strong upward momentum, while Bajaj Finance continues to lead even in broader market weakness. According to Jay, both stocks are technically and quantitatively positioned for continued gains. He explains why these names could remain resilient, even as market volatility persists globally.

