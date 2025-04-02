Jewelry Or Gold Finance? Where To Invest As Gold Surges! Nilesh Jain Decodes

In this episode of Daily Calls, market expert Nilesh Jain, Head VP - Technical & Derivatives Research (Equity Research), explains the best investment opportunities amid soaring gold prices. With gold reaching record highs, should investors focus on jewelry stocks like Titan and Kalyan Jewelers or gold financing stocks like Muthoot and Manappuram Finance? Nilesh shares his insights, highlighting that the real opportunity lies in gold financiers, as they offer better risk-reward potential. He recommends a buy-on-dip strategy for Manappuram Finance, which has key support at ₹215, with an upside target of ₹260-280. Similarly, Muthoot Finance looks strong, with a potential move toward ₹2,500, provided support at ₹2,220 holds.