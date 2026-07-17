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Jio Finance Q1 Results: Is It Finally Time To Buy? Motilal Oswal Sees Strong Upside

Jio Finance Q1 Results: Is It Finally Time To Buy? Motilal Oswal Sees Strong Upside

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 17, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 17, 2026, 2:23 PM IST

Jio Financial Services is back in focus after reporting strong Q1 earnings, with profit surging 156% year-on-year and total income rising 141%. Speaking to Business Today, market expert Sudip Bandyopadhyay said the company is entering a phase where its financial performance could begin rewarding long-term investors. He believes Jio Finance's strategic holdings in Reliance Industries and the potential Jio IPO could act as key growth catalysts in the coming years. Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has reiterated its 'Buy' rating with a target price of ₹315, citing strong earnings growth and improving fundamentals over the next few years.

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