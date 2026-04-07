Jubilant FoodWorks Falls Despite Strong Revenue - What’s Wrong?

Jubilant FoodWorks posted strong Q4 revenue growth, but weak same-store sales growth (SSSG) at just 0.2% have raised concerns. Despite a 19% YoY rise in consolidated revenue, the stock has come under pressure, falling sharply. What’s going wrong? Experts believe rising competition in the QSR space and muted domestic demand are key challenges. While international business remains strong, India growth remains sluggish. The big question-can the company bounce back? The outlook remains cautious, with valuations still seen as expensive even after the correction. Investors may need patience as recovery could take time. Watch this quick breakdown to understand whether this is a buying opportunity or a stock to avoid for now.