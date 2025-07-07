Just 1-2 100-Baggers Can Build Generational Wealth, Can Math Help Spot Them? Maybe, Yes.

In this special episode, we sit down with the ever-insightful Dhirendra Kumar, CEO of Value Research. From decoding the recent F&O market controversy to the rigorous pursuit of the elusive 100-bagger stock, this episode is packed with both wisdom and actionable insights. Dhirendra breaks down the metrics and mindset required to identify potential 100-bagger stocks—companies capable of turning ₹1 lakh into over ₹7 crore in a decade—using a structured framework that blends quantitative filters with qualitative analysis. He also delves into the emotional resilience needed to ride out tough market phases, emphasising that real wealth is often built not by timing the market, but by spending time in the market. Towards the end, he offers a carefully curated list of high-quality mutual funds across flexi‑cap, multi‑cap, mid‑cap, and small‑cap categories for those looking to participate in India’s growth story through a diversified route.