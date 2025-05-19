Jyotivardhan Jaipuria On Market Outlook, Investment Strategy, Key Sectors & Portfolio

After a period of tariff tensions and global uncertainties, the Indian market has shown strong resilience and recovery despite ongoing India-Pakistan geopolitical tensions. Over the past month, the Nifty 50 and Sensex indices both gained approximately 3.5%, reflecting renewed investor confidence. The Nifty Bank index remained mostly flat to slightly positive, while there was a notable rally in defense and shipbuilding stocks. Broader market segments performed even better, with the Nifty Midcap index rising about 8% and the Smallcap index up around 7.5%. This broad-based rally highlights strong market participation amid improving trade prospects and easing geopolitical risks, signaling optimism for sustained growth ahead. In our Market Masters special series, watch Jyotivardhan Jaipuria, Founder & MD of Valentis Advisors, share his insights on the market outlook and key sectors to watch.