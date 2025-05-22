Business Today
Kaynes Technology Q4 Results | Profit Up 43% At Rs 116 Cr, Revenue Up 54%

Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • May 22, 2025,
  • Updated May 22, 2025, 1:11 PM IST

Kaynes Technology delivered a robust Q4 FY25 performance, with profit after tax rising 43% YoY to ₹116.2 crore, up from ₹81.3 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue surged 54% to ₹984.5 crore during the same period. For the full FY25, the company reported revenue of ₹2,721.8 crore, marking a 51% growth. EBITDA margins improved to 15.1%, while PAT margins rose to 10.8%. The order book stood strong at ₹6,596.9 crore as of March 31, 2025. Watch Jairam Sampath, CFO of Kaynes Technology, as he discusses the strong Q4 results and outlines the company’s future growth strategy.

