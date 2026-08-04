KEI Industries CMD | Profit Jumps 40%, Revenue Tops ₹3,100 Cr

KEI Industries delivered a strong start to FY27 with robust growth across key financial metrics. Revenue crossed the ₹3,100-crore mark, while net profit surged 40% year-on-year and EBITDA growth outpaced revenue, supported by higher operating efficiency and margin expansion. But can this momentum continue? What is the outlook for demand in the wires and cables business, exports, capacity utilisation and the EPC segment? In this exclusive conversation on Business Today Television, KEI Industries CMD Anil Gupta discusses the company's Q1 performance, margin sustainability, raw material costs, future expansion plans and growth opportunities ahead. Tune in for management's outlook on the business environment and the key triggers investors should watch in the coming quarters.