Kotak CEO Vaswani Reveals Roadmap: Credit Cards To Rebound, Focus On Digital & Prudence In FY26

Kotak Mahindra Bank is navigating a post-embargo recovery with a sharp focus on digital innovation and sustainable growth. After the RBI lifted its technology embargo in February 2025, CEO Ashok Vaswani said the bank aims to restore its credit card segment to pre-embargo levels within six months. While the microfinance sector impacted FY25 results, Kotak reduced exposure to 1.6% of net advances. Personal loan and capital markets portfolios showed resilience, with a 21% rise in book value per share. Vaswani emphasized prudence in lending and deposit strategies, aiming for growth 1.5–2x nominal GDP, while staying cautious of global risks in FY26.