Kotak Small Cap Fund: ₹10K SIP Grew To ₹37.9 Lakh! | 17.5% CAGR Since 2005

Kotak Small Cap Fund has delivered impressive long-term returns, with a 17.5% CAGR since its launch in Feb 2005. A ₹10,000 monthly SIP over the last 10 years has grown to ₹37.89 lakh — that’s a 21.79% CAGR! With a diversified portfolio of 72 stocks, including names like AsterDM, Kalpataru Projects, and Century Plyboards, this fund is a top choice for aggressive investors. Get the full breakdown of NAV, AUM, P/E, P/B, and top holdings. Is this the right fund for your small-cap exposure? Catch Shailendra Bhatnagar with Market Guru Harish Bihani, Senior Fund Manager - Equity, Kotak Mutual Fund decoding the Kotak Small-Cap Fund