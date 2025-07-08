Business Today
Kotak Small Cap Fund: ₹10K SIP Grew To ₹37.9 Lakh! | 17.5% CAGR Since 2005

Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 8, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 8, 2025, 2:08 PM IST

Kotak Small Cap Fund has delivered impressive long-term returns, with a 17.5% CAGR since its launch in Feb 2005. A ₹10,000 monthly SIP over the last 10 years has grown to ₹37.89 lakh — that’s a 21.79% CAGR! With a diversified portfolio of 72 stocks, including names like AsterDM, Kalpataru Projects, and Century Plyboards, this fund is a top choice for aggressive investors. Get the full breakdown of NAV, AUM, P/E, P/B, and top holdings. Is this the right fund for your small-cap exposure? Catch Shailendra Bhatnagar with Market Guru Harish Bihani,  Senior Fund Manager - Equity, Kotak Mutual Fund decoding the Kotak Small-Cap Fund

