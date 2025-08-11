Business Today
KPI Green Energy, KP Energy Top Management Decodes Q1 Results, Growth Blueprint, Outlook & More

KPI Green Energy, KP Energy Top Management Decodes Q1 Results, Growth Blueprint, Outlook & More

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  New Delhi
  Aug 11, 2025
  • Updated Aug 11, 2025, 4:52 PM IST

KP Energy and KPI Green Energy have delivered stellar Q1 results, showcasing strong year-on-year growth. KP Energy reported a 73% surge in revenue to ₹219 crore from ₹127 crore, with net profit up 40% to ₹25.4 crore and EBITDA jumping 116% to ₹48.4 crore. EPS rose 39% to ₹3.80 from ₹2.73. KPI Green Energy also posted impressive numbers, with revenue up 73% to ₹603 crore from ₹348 crore, net profit climbing 55% to ₹111 crore, and EBITDA rising 56% to ₹206 crore. EPS increased 44% to ₹5.27 from ₹3.66. Catch Shailendra Bhatnagar in conversation with Dr. Faruk Patel, CMD of the KP Group, decoding the growth blueprint and future outlook.

