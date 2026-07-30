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KPIT Management Sachin Tikekar & Priya Hardikar On Q1 Results, OEM Slowdown & FY27 Outlook

KPIT Management Sachin Tikekar & Priya Hardikar On Q1 Results, OEM Slowdown & FY27 Outlook

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 30, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 30, 2026, 3:34 PM IST

KPIT Technologies' management joins Business Today TV after the company's closely watched Q1 FY27 earnings. Despite a sequential decline in revenue and margins, the stock surged as management projected improving profitability, a healthy deal pipeline and stronger AI-led productivity ahead. In this exclusive conversation, Joint MD & Co-founder Sachin Tikekar and CFO Priya Hardikar discuss the recent slowdown at global automotive OEMs, margin recovery, large deal wins worth $257 million, outsourcing trends, AI adoption and the company's long-term growth roadmap. Has the worst of the slowdown passed? Can KPIT sustain growth as the automotive technology cycle evolves? Watch this exclusive management interview for key insights into earnings, demand trends, client spending, AI opportunities and KPIT's outlook for FY27 and beyond.

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