KPIT Tech Q1 Result: Strong Deal Wins Of $241 Mn | Top Management Decodes The Growth, Outlook & More

KPIT technologies Q1 Results: Reported its Q1 FY26 results with revenue at ₹1,538.8 crore, up 12.8% YoY, while net profit fell to ₹171.9 crore. The company retained its FY26 guidance of 18–22% revenue growth in constant currency and an EBITDA margin target of ~20.5%. Q1 saw strong deal wins worth US $241 million TCV, largely in powertrain and connected vehicle projects across the US and Europe. Despite delays in execution timelines, the overall deal pipeline expanded ~20% YoY, reflecting strong client traction. The stock gained around 4% on the positive outlook and stable margins. Catch Shailendra Bhatnagar in conversation with Sachin Tikekar, JT MD & Co-founder, KPIT Technologies and Priya Hardikar, CFO, KPIT Technologies decoding Q1 results, outlook and more