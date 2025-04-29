KPIT Technologies Q4 Results | Profit Up 49% At Rs 245 Cr, Declares Dividend Of ₹6/Share

KPIT Technologies Ltd on Monday said it recorded a 48.84 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit for the March 2025 quarter. During the quarter under review, profit came at Rs 244.7 crore as against Rs 164.4 crore in the corresponding period last year.Revenue from operations climbed 15.97 per cent to Rs 1,528.3 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 1,317.8 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses rose by 14.70 per cent to Rs 1,272.5 crore (YoY).The company's Board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share for FY 2024-25.Catch our conversation with Sachin Tikekar, Joint MD & Co-founder, and Priya Hardikar, CFO of KPIT, as they discuss Q4 results and future growth strategies.