Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
market today
KPIT Technologies Q4 Results | Profit Up 49% At Rs 245 Cr, Declares Dividend Of ₹6/Share

KPIT Technologies Q4 Results | Profit Up 49% At Rs 245 Cr, Declares Dividend Of ₹6/Share

Shailendra Shukla
Shailendra Shukla
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 29, 2025,
  • Updated Apr 29, 2025, 1:33 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Ltd on Monday said it recorded a 48.84 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit for the March 2025 quarter. During the quarter under review, profit came at Rs 244.7 crore as against Rs 164.4 crore in the corresponding period last year.Revenue from operations climbed 15.97 per cent to Rs 1,528.3 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 1,317.8 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses rose by 14.70 per cent to Rs 1,272.5 crore (YoY).The company's Board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share for FY 2024-25.Catch our conversation with Sachin Tikekar, Joint MD & Co-founder, and Priya Hardikar, CFO of KPIT, as they discuss Q4 results and future growth strategies.

TAGS:
Post a comment
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended