Kpler Data Shows India’s Russian Oil Imports Rise 6% In February Despite U.S. Pressure

Aabha Bakaya
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 27, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 27, 2026, 5:32 PM IST

India’s crude oil import pattern in February 2026 showed notable shifts — contrary to expectations of a sharp drop under US pressure to cut Russian barrels. Data from Kpler and market tracking suggests Russian crude imports remained stable or increased modestly month-on-month in February, even though they are lower compared with a year earlier and part of a broader rebalancing of sources. At the same time, imports from Saudi Arabia surged significantly, helping Gulf producers reclaim a larger share of India’s oil basket. Additionally, Venezuelan crude sales to Indian refiners are set to resume in the coming months, adding further diversity to import sources.

Post a comment0
