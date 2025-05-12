Kunal Rambhia: IT, Adani Green Among Top Picks As Nifty Hits 7-Month High

Markets hit a seven-month high, and Kunal Rambhia, Founder of The Streets, shares his bullish view on the Nifty and Bank Nifty. Speaking to BTTV, he says the Nifty has confirmed a breakout above 23,900 and is now heading toward the 25,500 level. Rambhia advises a “buy on dips” strategy and highlights stocks like Infosys, TCS, and Adani Green for their strong momentum. Infosys is targeting ₹1,720, while TCS may head toward ₹3,900 on breakout. Adani Green is also poised for a breakout above ₹975. Rambhia adds Bank Nifty support lies at 55,000 with targets near 56,500.