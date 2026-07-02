Kunal Shah Sites Three Reason Why Dollar Index Cannot Strengthen From Here

Gold, silver, and crude oil have witnessed a sharp correction over the past month as markets reacted to the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate outlook and a stronger dollar. However, Kunal Shah, Head of Commodity Research at Nirmal Bang, believes the dollar's strength could be temporary. He expects the U.S. Dollar Index to peak before weakening, as higher interest rates could put pressure on the U.S. housing market and broader economy. Shah also points to potential intervention by Japan to support the yen, which could further weigh on the dollar. Watch the full discussion for his outlook on commodities and precious metals.