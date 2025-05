Labubu dolls have taken over social media, red carpets, and collector markets. From blind-box surprises to fashion collabs with LV and Coach, these ‘ugly-cute’ plushies are now global icons. Powered by Pop Mart, the brand earned $400M last year — with some dolls reselling for over ₹1 lakh in India! Celebrities like Dua Lipa, Rihanna, and Ananya Pandey have only added to the frenzy. Watch how Labubu is redefining luxury, style, and investment — one doll at a time.