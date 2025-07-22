Business Today
Leela Hotels Q1 Results: Leela Hotels Turns Profitable! Should You Buy Schloss Bangalore Stock Now?

Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 22, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 22, 2025, 5:10 PM IST

Schloss Bangalore, the parent company of Leela Hotels, has announced its first financial results following its public listing. For the first quarter of FY 25, the company reported a net profit of ₹34.87 crores, a significant shift from the ₹10 crore net loss in the corresponding period of the previous year. Revenue from operations increased by 21% to reach ₹93 crores, with an earnings per share (EPS) of ₹1.17. These results come after initial analyst observations pointed to steep valuations at the time of the IPO compared to competitors. Addressing the stock's future, Market Expert Raghvendra Singh stated a view on its potential, suggesting one can "definitely buy for the target of 470." The report offers an early look at the company's performance and market standing post-listing. Listen in

