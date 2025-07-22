Leela Hotels Q1 Results: Leela Hotels Turns Profitable! Should You Buy Schloss Bangalore Stock Now?

Schloss Bangalore, the parent company of Leela Hotels, has announced its first financial results following its public listing. For the first quarter of FY 25, the company reported a net profit of ₹34.87 crores, a significant shift from the ₹10 crore net loss in the corresponding period of the previous year. Revenue from operations increased by 21% to reach ₹93 crores, with an earnings per share (EPS) of ₹1.17. These results come after initial analyst observations pointed to steep valuations at the time of the IPO compared to competitors. Addressing the stock's future, Market Expert Raghvendra Singh stated a view on its potential, suggesting one can "definitely buy for the target of 470." The report offers an early look at the company's performance and market standing post-listing. Listen in