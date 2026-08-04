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LIC Offer For Sale At ₹382: Should Retail Investors Buy Or Exit?

LIC Offer For Sale At ₹382: Should Retail Investors Buy Or Exit?

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 4, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 4, 2026, 3:09 PM IST

The government's Offer for Sale (OFS) in LIC has opened, giving retail investors an opportunity to participate. Gaurav Sharma, Vice President & Head of Research, Globe Capital, believes investors should remain cautious despite the discounted offer. He says LIC has failed to create meaningful shareholder value since its listing, with the stock largely trading sideways after an initial decline. Instead of increasing exposure to traditional insurance companies, he recommends focusing on asset management companies (AMCs), which he believes offer stronger long-term growth potential. Investors should carefully evaluate the OFS before making fresh investment decisions.

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