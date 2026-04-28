LIVE | Amit Goel Decodes The Next Growth Story For Indian Markets | Nifty - Sensex

April turned out to be a blockbuster month for Dalal Street, with the Nifty crossing 24,150 and broad-based gains across midcaps and smallcaps. In this exclusive interaction, Pace360 Co-founder, Amit Goel shares a bullish outlook, saying a multi-month rally has already begun and could continue till July. He highlights an 80% probability of a strong global equity surge - provided the Strait of Hormuz situation eases. From Adani stocks leading the rally to large-cap opportunities like Reliance and Nifty ETFs, Goel outlines where smart money is flowing. However, he cautions that global risks still remain. So, is this the start of a bigger bull run or just a tactical rally? Watch for key market insights, strategy, and what lies ahead for investors.