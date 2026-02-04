Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
market today
LIVE: IT Stocks Drag Markets Today - What Should Investors Do Now? | Devarsh Vakil

LIVE: IT Stocks Drag Markets Today - What Should Investors Do Now? | Devarsh Vakil

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 4, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 4, 2026, 6:16 PM IST

Indian markets are entering a phase of recalibration after three major events - the Union Budget, the India-US trade deal, and the India-EU agreement - removed key uncertainties. According to Devarsh Vakil of HDFC Securities, the completion of the US trade deal has eased pressure on the rupee and is likely to slow FII selling, with selective foreign inflows returning. While IT remains market-weight amid disruption and potential buybacks, Vakil sees strong mean-reversion opportunities in value-driven sectors. Cement and road construction stand out due to attractive valuations and higher infrastructure spending post-budget. BFSI, auto, capital goods, and telecom remain core portfolio holdings, while healthcare warrants caution after a strong run. Investors should focus on quality stocks, valuation comfort, and patience to capture medium-term gains.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended