LIVE Market Commentary | Deven Choksey On Tariffs, Markets, IDFC First Bank, AU Small Finance Bank

Markets climbed on Monday after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned import levies imposed by former President Donald Trump, who subsequently raised a temporary tariff to 15%. Broad-based gains were led by financials, PSU banks, realty, and auto, reflecting rising risk appetite and confidence in domestic growth. Defensive sectors held steady, while selective weakness in IT and chemicals points to valuation caution rather than a broad risk-off move. Overall, the market tone remains constructive with rotation-led opportunities.

