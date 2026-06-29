LIVE What’s Hot: Stocks, Gold & Big Money Moves | Daily Market Show | Business Today TV

Business Today Television kicks off the new week with a cautious market mood as Nifty holds above 24,000 but broader sentiment stays weak. In this episode of What's Hot, Sakshi Batra tracks what is driving the nervousness on D-Street, from profit booking after the long weekend to rising volatility, weak banking stocks, and pressure in autos, oil and gas, and broader markets. The show also decodes the fresh spike in crude prices as Hormuz tensions flare again, and what that means for India. Market expert Gaurav Sharma of Globe Capital shares his outlook on Nifty levels, rate-sensitive sectors, and where opportunities may emerge. Stay tuned for a sharp market breakdown, live updates, and actionable insights.