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LIVE What’s Hot: Stocks, Gold & Big Money Moves | Daily Market Show | Business Today TV

LIVE What’s Hot: Stocks, Gold & Big Money Moves | Daily Market Show | Business Today TV

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 2, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 2, 2026, 2:39 PM IST

Today's Market Commentary dives into the key drivers shaping Dalal Street as benchmark indices extend gains and the Nifty holds above the 24,100 mark. We decode the sharp rebound in IT stocks after a prolonged selloff, assess whether the sector has finally become a value-buy opportunity, and analyse the latest Q1 business updates from major banks. We also discuss auto sales trends, falling crude oil prices, the outlook for power, telecom, pharma and financial stocks, and the sectors likely to outperform in the upcoming earnings season. Joining us is Aditya Shah of Hercules Advisors, who shares his top investment ideas, sector preferences and long-term strategy for investors navigating a volatile market. Stay tuned for expert insights, stock recommendations and answers to your market queries live.

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