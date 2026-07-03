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LIVE What’s Hot: Stocks, Gold & Big Money Moves | Daily Markets Show | July 03 | Business Today TV

LIVE What’s Hot: Stocks, Gold & Big Money Moves | Daily Markets Show | July 03 | Business Today TV

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 3, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 3, 2026, 4:33 PM IST

The Indian stock market is on fire as the Nifty powers past the 24,300 mark. Led by a massive surge in IT and metal stocks, the D Street is seeing a sharp trend reversal in the second half of the calendar year as major macro headwinds transform into tailwinds. In this episode of 'What's Hot on D Street', Sakshi Batra sits down with Devang Mehta, Deputy MD & CIO for Equity at Spark Capital Private Wealth, to decode the market's next move. From bottom-fishing in heavily corrected IT bellwethers to picking structural winners in the financial sector, Devang maps out the ultimate 3-to-5-year investment strategy.

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