LIVE What’s Hot: Stocks, Gold & Big Money Moves | Daily Markets Show | July 03 | Business Today TV

The Indian stock market is on fire as the Nifty powers past the 24,300 mark. Led by a massive surge in IT and metal stocks, the D Street is seeing a sharp trend reversal in the second half of the calendar year as major macro headwinds transform into tailwinds. In this episode of 'What's Hot on D Street', Sakshi Batra sits down with Devang Mehta, Deputy MD & CIO for Equity at Spark Capital Private Wealth, to decode the market's next move. From bottom-fishing in heavily corrected IT bellwethers to picking structural winners in the financial sector, Devang maps out the ultimate 3-to-5-year investment strategy.