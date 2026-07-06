LIVE What’s Hot: Stocks, Gold & Big Money Moves | Daily Markets Show | July 06 | Business Today TV

Start your trading week with Business Today TV as Sakshi Batra brings you the biggest market-moving stories in this episode of What's Hot. As the Nifty tests the crucial 24,400 resistance level, powered by strong banking stocks, we decode whether the rally has more room to run with market insights from Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & Head of Research, Globe Capital. We also track the remarkable return of retail investors, who invested over ₹57,200 crore into equities in the first half of the year. Get the latest Q1 business updates from Dabur, Godrej Consumer, Nykaa and Senco Gold, along with key insights into Vedanta Group's demerger performance. Plus, we discuss Dixon Technologies after fresh brokerage upgrades and examine why defence stocks like BEL, HAL and Astra Microwave are in focus following the government's ₹52,000 crore procurement approvals.