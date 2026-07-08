LIVE What’s Hot: Stocks, Gold & Big Money Moves | Daily Markets Show | July 08 | Business Today TV

Business Today Television’s What’s Hot turns to a sharp market reset as geopolitical tensions flare again after fresh US strikes on Iran. In this episode, Sakshi Batra tracks the impact on crude, inflation, the rupee, and Dalal Street, while also decoding stock action in Kalyan Jewellers, Cochin Shipyard, and the latest moves in gold and silver. Market expert Sudip Bandyopadhyay joins the show to break down whether the current weakness is just a blip, which sectors can still outperform, and why IT may remain under pressure even as FMCG and pharma show strength. The show also looks at the Cochin Shipyard OFS and what India’s changing market backdrop means for investors.