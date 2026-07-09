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LIVE What’s Hot: Stocks, Gold & Big Money Moves | Daily Markets Show | July 09 | Business Today TV

LIVE What’s Hot: Stocks, Gold & Big Money Moves | Daily Markets Show | July 09 | Business Today TV

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 9, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 9, 2026, 5:03 PM IST

Markets rebound after Wednesday's sharp sell-off, but can the recovery sustain? Join Business Today Television as Sakshi Batra decodes the biggest triggers driving Dalal Street. The spotlight is on TCS as it kicks off the Q1 earnings season, with investors closely tracking demand recovery, AI-led disruption, margins, deal wins and management commentary. We also analyse why FIIs continue to buy despite geopolitical tensions and what it signals for Indian equities. Plus, a detailed look at the upcoming SBI Mutual Fund IPO and Laser Power IPO, along with expert insights from Aditya Shah, Founder of Hercules Advisors. We also discuss top stock picks, sectoral trends, pharma opportunities, IT outlook, crude oil risks and the impact of the ongoing West Asia conflict on Indian markets.

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