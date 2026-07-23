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Lohia Corp Listing Outlook: Experts Decode The Long-Term Opportunity & Key Risks

Lohia Corp Listing Outlook: Experts Decode The Long-Term Opportunity & Key Risks

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra / Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 23, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 23, 2026, 2:50 PM IST

Lohia Corp IPO has attracted investor interest, with most brokerages recommending it for long-term investors rather than listing gains. The Kanpur-based textile machinery maker enjoys a strong market position, commanding nearly 40% market share in India and delivering healthy financial performance. However, concerns remain as the IPO is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS), meaning the company will not receive fresh capital, and a large share of its revenue comes from a single business segment. Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Market Expert, believes investors should wait for the stock to list before considering an investment, instead of applying to the IPO at this stage.

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