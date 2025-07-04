Business Today
Long-Term Investing In A Fast-Moving World With Raamdeo Agrawal

Siddharth Zarabi
Siddharth Zarabi
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 4, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 4, 2025, 4:37 PM IST

In an exclusive conversation on Market Masters with Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor, Business Today, Raamdeo Agrawal Chairman & Co-founder of Motilal Oswal Financial Services—shares timeless investing wisdom and sharp insights on navigating a fast-moving market. From India's 5-year market outlook to future wealth-creating themes, pre-IPO opportunities, and the mindset required in today’s AI-driven world—this episode is a masterclass in long-term investing from one of India's most respected market voices

