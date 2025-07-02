Business Today
Low-Volume Day As Traders Shift From Index To Beaten-Down Auto Ancillaries, Defence Stocks.

Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi ,
  • Jul 2, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 2, 2025, 12:18 PM IST

In this power-packed market commentary, Shailender Bhatnagar breaks down the state of the Indian markets on July 1st, kicking off the second half of 2025. After a sharp four-month rally that saw the Nifty surge over 3,000 points, markets have opened the new quarter on a muted note with low volumes and cautious sentiment ahead of Q1 earnings. The Nifty traded in a narrow range while Bank Nifty hit a fresh record high. Standout movers included Raymond, BEL, and Apollo Hospitals, the latter surging on news of a demerger and volume breakout. The commentary also touches on emerging momentum in insurance stocks like HDFC Life and ICICI Lombard, following budget announcements on FDI, and identifies opportunities in beaten-down bluechips like Carborundum Universal. Bhatnagar further highlights the sharp gains in auto ancillary names such as Gabriel India and Banco Products, along with strength in defense and PSU banking stocks. Tune in for a detailed, insightful, and engaging analysis of market trends, breakout stocks, and sectoral shifts—only on Business Today Television.

 

TAGS:
Post a comment0
