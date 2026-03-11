Business Today
LPG Crisis Boosts Appliance Stocks | Electric Appliance Stocks Surge On Alternate Fuel Buzz

Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 11, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 11, 2026, 6:16 PM IST

Concerns around a potential LPG supply crunch have sparked a sharp rally in electric appliance stocks. Shares of TTK Prestige, Stovekraft, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, and Borosil surged as investors bet on a possible shift toward alternative cooking solutions like induction stoves and electric appliances. Market experts say the move reflects expectations that consumers and institutions may temporarily switch to electric options amid fears of LPG shortages impacting hotels, restaurants, and large kitchens. Even railways are reportedly exploring induction-based cooking solutions to maintain food supply operations. However, analysts caution that this rally may largely be tactical and sentiment-driven. If geopolitical tensions ease and LPG supply normalises, these stocks could see corrections unless supported by strong underlying fundamentals.

Post a comment0
