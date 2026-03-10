LPG Supply Crisis Hits Hotels | Royal Orchid CFO Amit Jaiswal Speaks

The ongoing LPG supply disruption is beginning to affect the hospitality industry across India. Speaking to Business Today, Amit Jaiswal, CFO of Royal Orchid Hotels, said hotels are closely monitoring the situation as LPG remains the primary fuel for kitchen operations. Hotels typically maintain a gas stock that can support cooking for about three to four days, but with supplies halted since yesterday, operators are concerned about how long they can continue normal services. Royal Orchid alone manages over 120 hotels with nearly 10,000 rooms, catering to thousands of guests daily. Jaiswal said hotels are considering temporary alternatives such as electric cooking, charcoal and tandoors, but these are only short-term solutions. The industry has appealed to the government to urgently restore commercial LPG supplies.