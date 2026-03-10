LPG Supply Crisis: Restaurant Industry Sounds Alarm | NRAI Speaks

India’s restaurant industry is facing growing anxiety amid reports of disruptions in the supply of commercial LPG cylinders. In this conversation, Anurag Katria, trustee at the National Restaurant Association of India, explains the on-ground situation and the uncertainty gripping the sector. While large and organized restaurants may have limited gas reserves or access to piped gas, smaller eateries and roadside vendors are far more vulnerable to supply shortages. The industry, which represents over 5 lakh restaurants and is valued at nearly ₹5.69 lakh crore, is seeking clear communication from the government on policy and supply status. Katria says confusion over directives and mixed signals from distributors has triggered panic. If LPG supply disruptions continue, the restaurant ecosystem and food delivery chains could face serious operational challenges.