Business Today
Subscribe
Fuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
market today
LPG Supply Crisis: Restaurant Industry Sounds Alarm | NRAI Speaks

LPG Supply Crisis: Restaurant Industry Sounds Alarm | NRAI Speaks

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 10, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 10, 2026, 6:03 PM IST

India’s restaurant industry is facing growing anxiety amid reports of disruptions in the supply of commercial LPG cylinders. In this conversation, Anurag Katria, trustee at the National Restaurant Association of India, explains the on-ground situation and the uncertainty gripping the sector. While large and organized restaurants may have limited gas reserves or access to piped gas, smaller eateries and roadside vendors are far more vulnerable to supply shortages. The industry, which represents over 5 lakh restaurants and is valued at nearly ₹5.69 lakh crore, is seeking clear communication from the government on policy and supply status. Katria says confusion over directives and mixed signals from distributors has triggered panic. If LPG supply disruptions continue, the restaurant ecosystem and food delivery chains could face serious operational challenges.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended